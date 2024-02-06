All sections
NewsJune 22, 2019

Friday 'Newsies' performance at River Campus canceled

The performance of "Newsies" scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus was canceled because of a power outage caused by storms Friday evening, according to a news release from the university ...

Southeast Missourian

The performance of “Newsies” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus was canceled because of a power outage caused by storms Friday evening, according to a news release from the university.

The production has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in the Rust Flexible Theatre, the release stated. Tickets for Friday’s performance will be honored at the Saturday show.

Anyone with tickets to Friday’s performance with cannot attend Saturday are eligible for full refunds through the River Campus box office, according to the release.

For more information, contact the box office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, or by calling (573) 651-2265.

