A group of motorcyclists travel out of Cape Girardeau while driving in a "Freedom Ride for 45" parade Sunday, with hundreds of other vehicles. Beginning in downtown Cape Girardeau, the parade route passed homes and businesses along Broadway and North Kingshighway before crossing into Jackson and ending with food at the St. Louis Iron Mountain Railway. BEN MATTHEWS