Free Wine at National Juried Exhibition

On Friday, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a national juried exhibition.
Although "jury" is a word commonly associated with the legal world, it is also used in the art world to refer to shows curated by experts.
"It means we put out a call to artists across the country," director Kelly Downes explained. "Any time that we have a regional show, a local show or a national show, we recruit a juror. These jurors typically have professional artistic credentials themselves."
The Arts Council's juror will be Jorge Leya, a sculptor and painter from Joplin, Missouri. Leya will curate the show and ultimately decide which art is the best in show.
"This is a yearly exhibition that we've been doing now for over 30 years," Downes said.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the group's headquarters, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau
She added the wine at the event will be free.
