NewsJune 3, 2022

Free Wine at National Juried Exhibition

On Friday, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a national juried exhibition. Although "jury" is a word commonly associated with the legal world, it is also used in the art world to refer to shows curated by experts. "It means we put out a call to artists across the country," director Kelly Downes explained. "Any time that we have a regional show, a local show or a national show, we recruit a juror. These jurors typically have professional artistic credentials themselves."...

Michael Leifer
This artwork by Joshua Newth -- "Michael T, Fast Casual" -- is one to be seen at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's event today in Cape Girardeau. Newth is a Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor and the incoming Arts Council board president.
This artwork by Joshua Newth -- "Michael T, Fast Casual" -- is one to be seen at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's event today in Cape Girardeau. Newth is a Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor and the incoming Arts Council board president.

On Friday, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a national juried exhibition.

Although "jury" is a word commonly associated with the legal world, it is also used in the art world to refer to shows curated by experts.

"It means we put out a call to artists across the country," director Kelly Downes explained. "Any time that we have a regional show, a local show or a national show, we recruit a juror. These jurors typically have professional artistic credentials themselves."

The Arts Council's juror will be Jorge Leya, a sculptor and painter from Joplin, Missouri. Leya will curate the show and ultimately decide which art is the best in show.

"This is a yearly exhibition that we've been doing now for over 30 years," Downes said.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the group's headquarters, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau

She added the wine at the event will be free.

