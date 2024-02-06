Free Wine at National Juried Exhibition

The Arts Council's juror will be Jorge Leya, a sculptor and painter from Joplin, Missouri. Leya will curate the show and ultimately decide which art is the best in show.

"This is a yearly exhibition that we've been doing now for over 30 years," Downes said.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the group's headquarters, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau

She added the wine at the event will be free.