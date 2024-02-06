For those putting off the writing of their last will and testament for fear of the expense and complicated legal forms, United Way of Southeast Missouri has a solution.

FreeWill, a partner of United Way of America, is an online service creating legal wills for free. Their website, freewill.com, stated they offer step-by-step instructions for filling out the legal documents through their "interactive online will maker".

"Enter your information, and we'll create a last will and testament customized to your wishes," the website states.

According to the site, FreeWill also has other estate planning products available and their services are free and no credit card is required.

In an email recognizing August as National Make-a-Will month, United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), noted the importance of having a plan, regardless of a person's wealth and age, indicating their final wishes to make a difficult time easier for grieving family and friends.