For those putting off the writing of their last will and testament for fear of the expense and complicated legal forms, United Way of Southeast Missouri has a solution.
FreeWill, a partner of United Way of America, is an online service creating legal wills for free. Their website, freewill.com, stated they offer step-by-step instructions for filling out the legal documents through their "interactive online will maker".
"Enter your information, and we'll create a last will and testament customized to your wishes," the website states.
According to the site, FreeWill also has other estate planning products available and their services are free and no credit card is required.
In an email recognizing August as National Make-a-Will month, United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), noted the importance of having a plan, regardless of a person's wealth and age, indicating their final wishes to make a difficult time easier for grieving family and friends.
FreeWill's site stated they are able to offer their service for free due to support from organizations such as the United Way.
"We've partnered with more than 1,200 nonprofits and businesses who support our mission and help ensure you can create a will for free, while raising more than $8 billion in bequests to charities," FreeWill's site states. "One in six people who use FreeWill choose to leave a bequest to charity."
UWSEMO also noted in their email, it's never too soon to consider "the legacy you want to leave behind".
"Many people who create their estate plans on FreeWill choose to leave a gift to a cause they care about," the email states. "We hope you'll consider doing the same."
More information can be found at FreeWill's website or through the United Way of Southeast Missouri at unitedwayofsemo.org.
