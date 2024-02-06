All sections
NewsJanuary 23, 2020

Free TEAS prep courses to be offered

The Adult Education and Literacy Program will offer free preparatory courses for health science students who must take the Assessment Technologies Institute's Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) exam. The TEAS is designed specifically to assess a student's preparedness entering health science fields, according to the Assessment Technologies Institute website...

Rachael Long

The Adult Education and Literacy Program will offer free preparatory courses for health science students who must take the Assessment Technologies Institute’s Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) exam.

The TEAS is designed specifically to assess a student’s preparedness entering health science fields, according to the Assessment Technologies Institute website.

“We’re offering remedial classes prior to taking the test to help students be able to do better on the [TEAS] and then reach their goals of enrolling in nursing programs to become nurses, EMTs, LPNs, paramedics, all of which have to take this test to get into the program,” said Pamela Riehn, coordinator for the Adult Education and Literacy Program.

Prospective students for the prep class must attend an orientation before beginning the course.

Orientation will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Adult Education and Literacy Program office at 409 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Classes will begin Monday and will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Riehn said. The classes will last 13 weeks, according to the program’s website.

There are two kinds of classes available to students: a mathematics-only course that lasts from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Career and Technology, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau; and a science-language combined course that lasts from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, 2001 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

For more information or to register for Friday’s orientation, contact the Adult Education and Literacy Program at (573) 334-3669 or visit the office at 409 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Local News
