Free TEAS prep courses to be offered

The Adult Education and Literacy Program will offer free preparatory courses for health science students who must take the Assessment Technologies Institute’s Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) exam.

The TEAS is designed specifically to assess a student’s preparedness entering health science fields, according to the Assessment Technologies Institute website.

“We’re offering remedial classes prior to taking the test to help students be able to do better on the [TEAS] and then reach their goals of enrolling in nursing programs to become nurses, EMTs, LPNs, paramedics, all of which have to take this test to get into the program,” said Pamela Riehn, coordinator for the Adult Education and Literacy Program.

Prospective students for the prep class must attend an orientation before beginning the course.