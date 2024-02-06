Free Student Santas event on Christmas Day keeps growing

The cafeteria at Jefferson Elementary School was busier than usual Christmas Day, and the free meal hosted by the Student Santas organization shaped up to be the biggest yet.
Jamie Jones, who greeted families as they came in the door, said the turnout was incredible.
"It's been such a steady flow. We're very thankful," she said. "This year's been great. Constant since we showed up at 11:30, there were people already here."
For an event that ran from noon to 2 p.m., that was impressive, she said.
The meal each year is free, but Student Santas distribute tickets to try to gauge attendance. This year, the group had given out 400 tickets.
Jones, who works at Jefferson Elementary as a parent liaison, said she'd distributed about 150 of those tickets, and it was important for her to be there Christmas Day.
"I handed out a bunch," she said. "And they've all shown up, and it's been great. Â… These are my families. It's important to be here to wish them Merry Christmas."
Inside, there was more than just food. There were gifts for the children and a Santa Claus for photos. Photographer Pat Patterson donated his time to take the photos, which will be sent to the families as keepsakes.
"Some of those kids have never seen Santa Claus," Student Santas founder Jennifer Gast said.
Children such 6-year-old Makenna Cameron, who had just lost her first tooth and who cradled a stuffed polar bear and bracelet beading set as she made her way back to a table after visiting Santa.
Gast said she's been amazed with the help and donations that have allowed the event to grow, even now in its 11th year.
"Oh my gosh, we've just been growing," she said. "The first year, we had about 100 people."
By 1 p.m. this year, they had seen more than double that. To keep it all running, she had a staff of 100 volunteers. One of the most important was chef Ray Leung of the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. The casino donated all of the food for the meal, and Leung said he's more than happy to cook it each year.
"I think like everything else we do, it's about the community. We're fortunate to have a food and beverage department who can match the imagination of our host," he said, hooking a thumb at Gast. "And we're just fortunate to team up with people like Jennifer who are excited about helping."
As cook for the last three years, Leung has seen the event grow and said it will continue to get bigger.
"And let me quote this," he said. "In two years' time, this is going to be at the Show-Me Center."
Beaming, Gast admitted that is her hope for the organization.
Back at one of the tables, 7-year-old Qualandrius Murray and his 9-year-old sister, Quazeriona, were eating with their mother, Allegra.
While Qualandrius showed them the "Finding Nemo"-themed basketball hoop he'd received from Santa, his sister contemplated what the most important part of Christmas was.
"Getting presents," she said.
At this, her mother cocked an eyebrow. At that, Quazeriona elaborated.
"I'm happy to have just a family and not just presents," she said. "I'm very thankful for a roof over my head and something to eat."
Allegra smiled as the children ran off, saying to her, the most important part of the holiday also is family.
"Just family," she said, eying Qualandrius' basketball hoop. "I didn't get one thing for Christmas, but I'm happy."
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
