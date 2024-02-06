Free Student Santas event on Christmas Day keeps growing

The cafeteria at Jefferson Elementary School was busier than usual Christmas Day, and the free meal hosted by the Student Santas organization shaped up to be the biggest yet.

Jamie Jones, who greeted families as they came in the door, said the turnout was incredible.

"It's been such a steady flow. We're very thankful," she said. "This year's been great. Constant since we showed up at 11:30, there were people already here."

For an event that ran from noon to 2 p.m., that was impressive, she said.

The meal each year is free, but Student Santas distribute tickets to try to gauge attendance. This year, the group had given out 400 tickets.

Esmay Proud, 18 months, feeds a spoonful to her father, Thomas Proud, during the Student Santas Christmas Day Celebration on Sunday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Jones, who works at Jefferson Elementary as a parent liaison, said she'd distributed about 150 of those tickets, and it was important for her to be there Christmas Day.

"I handed out a bunch," she said. "And they've all shown up, and it's been great. Â… These are my families. It's important to be here to wish them Merry Christmas."

Inside, there was more than just food. There were gifts for the children and a Santa Claus for photos. Photographer Pat Patterson donated his time to take the photos, which will be sent to the families as keepsakes.

"Some of those kids have never seen Santa Claus," Student Santas founder Jennifer Gast said.

Children such 6-year-old Makenna Cameron, who had just lost her first tooth and who cradled a stuffed polar bear and bracelet beading set as she made her way back to a table after visiting Santa.

Gast said she's been amazed with the help and donations that have allowed the event to grow, even now in its 11th year.

"Oh my gosh, we've just been growing," she said. "The first year, we had about 100 people."