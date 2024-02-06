All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2023
Free smoke alarms offered by local Red Cross
A one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the problem locally seems especially acute...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Joe Rydlo, left, and Amanda Smith of the American Red Cross talk about the "Sound the Alarm" event on Saturday, March 4. The single-day initiative is aimed at placing free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences.
Joe Rydlo, left, and Amanda Smith of the American Red Cross talk about the "Sound the Alarm" event on Saturday, March 4. The single-day initiative is aimed at placing free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences.

A one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the problem locally seems especially acute.

"This area, specifically, has so many home fires. The Missouri-Arkansas region is very top of the list," said Amanda Smith, executive director of the Cape Girardeau-headquartered Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.

"People can sign up for a free smoke alarm until the end of this coming week," added Joe Zydlo, Red Cross regional communications manager.

"If (people) can't do an install on March 4, we will get to them," he added, noting the online signup site is SoundtheAlarm.org/Missouri.

A fire-damaged smoke alarm is seen encased in the Red Cross St. Louis office. Officials say the alarm functioned properly on Nov. 8, 2018, enabling three people to escape a burning home in Ferguson, Missouri.
A fire-damaged smoke alarm is seen encased in the Red Cross St. Louis office. Officials say the alarm functioned properly on Nov. 8, 2018, enabling three people to escape a burning home in Ferguson, Missouri.Submitted
A fire-damaged smoke alarm is seen encased in the Red Cross St. Louis office. Officials say the alarm functioned properly on Nov. 8, 2018, enabling three people to escape a burning home in Ferguson, Missouri.
A fire-damaged smoke alarm is seen encased in the Red Cross St. Louis office. Officials say the alarm functioned properly on Nov. 8, 2018, enabling three people to escape a burning home in Ferguson, Missouri.

Data points since July 1

  • Statewide, the Red Cross has responded to more than 1,230 home fires, resulting in 4,550 people being helped.
  • In southeast Missouri, the not-for-profit relief organization has answered the call for 149 residential blazes and assisted 534 individuals.

"Home fires are a constant threat in our community, accounting for most of our disaster response," said Smith. "'Sound the Alarm' on March 4 will make a lasting difference to help save lives and protect those most vulnerable."

Volunteers and staff from Red Cross SEMO NEAR, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Red Cross Club of Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative are joining forces for next month's planned installations.

Local News
