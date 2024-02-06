Free smoke alarms offered by local Red Cross

A one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the problem locally seems especially acute.

"This area, specifically, has so many home fires. The Missouri-Arkansas region is very top of the list," said Amanda Smith, executive director of the Cape Girardeau-headquartered Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.

"People can sign up for a free smoke alarm until the end of this coming week," added Joe Zydlo, Red Cross regional communications manager.

"If (people) can't do an install on March 4, we will get to them," he added, noting the online signup site is SoundtheAlarm.org/Missouri.