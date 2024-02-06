Free smoke alarms available Saturday for some Cape residents

Three organizations will partner Saturday to install free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers and members of American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri, PORCH and Cape Girardeau Fire Department are participating in the Sound the Alarm event, part of a national Red Cross initiative with a goal of installing 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 communities during May.
Saturday's activities begin with a 9 a.m. briefing, and the installations will occur Saturday afternoon in an area south of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, south of Independence Street, and about four blocks east and west of North and South Sprigg streets.
According to a release from Red Cross, financial donations from Edward Jones Trust Co., Victor Speas Foundation and Charles A. Frueauff Foundation are funding the alarms.
