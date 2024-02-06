All sections
NewsNovember 13, 2019

Free seats at Spirit of Democracy banquet for military, families

Organizers hope for hundreds to attend Saturday’s inaugural Spirit of Democracy fundraising banquet at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri. With that hope in mind and through the donations of sponsors, the banquet will be free to attend for any member of the military or his or her family...

Ben Matthews
A mannequin stands on display Aug. 7 at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri, in front of an enlarged edition of Stars and Stripes military newspaper from World War II.
A mannequin stands on display Aug. 7 at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri, in front of an enlarged edition of Stars and Stripes military newspaper from World War II.BEN MATTHEWS

Organizers hope for hundreds to attend Saturday’s inaugural Spirit of Democracy fundraising banquet at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library president emeritus Jim Mayo reads a book Aug. 7 at the museum library in Bloomfield, Missouri.
Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library president emeritus Jim Mayo reads a book Aug. 7 at the museum library in Bloomfield, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS

With that hope in mind and through the donations of sponsors, the banquet will be free to attend for any member of the military or his or her family.

“We want and need a big turnout for the event,” said Jim Martin, president of the museum’s board of directors.

According to the Stars and Stripes museum website, doors will open at 6 p.m. and speakers will include Gov. Mike Parson and Max Lederer, publisher of Stars and Stripes newspaper.

The Stars and Stripes newspaper was founded Nov. 9, 1861, in Bloomfield. The publication now serves as the U.S. military’s daily newspaper, operated globally and delivered to the front lines.

The newspaper’s national museum in Missouri opened in 1996 to focus on all eras of the newspaper’s history. The collection includes a copy of the inaugural edition from 1861, newspaper archives, preserved military equipment, model aircrafts, and a full-size military vehicle.

The Bloomfield museum is one of the stops on the Civil War Missouri Passport Program ( www.mo-passport.org ) leading visitors to Civil War sites of historic significance within the state.

In an interview with Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss, Martin said the free museum operates on a limited budget, and it does not receive state or federal money.

A military vehicle used during World War II sits on display near a gallery Aug. 7 at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri.
A military vehicle used during World War II sits on display near a gallery Aug. 7 at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS

“Our funding stream in the past has been hold your hand out and see if anybody will hand us a dollar or two,” said Martin, adding the museum has benefited from “so many terrific volunteers.”

According to the museum’s website, the event will “celebrate, encourage and promote commitment and service to our country while also honoring veterans.” Potential uses of raised funds include a school outreach program, new exhibits and museum maintenance.

The U.S. military newspaper's heritage is showcased in an exhibit Aug. 7 at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri.
The U.S. military newspaper's heritage is showcased in an exhibit Aug. 7 at the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS

Tickets may be picked up at the Arena Building during office hours. Seats for members of the military and families are free with military identification as long as tickets remain.

All members of the community are welcomed to attend the banquet; tickets cost $100 per plate.

