Free seats at Spirit of Democracy banquet for military, families

Organizers hope for hundreds to attend Saturday’s inaugural Spirit of Democracy fundraising banquet at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau to benefit the Stars and Stripes National Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library president emeritus Jim Mayo reads a book Aug. 7 at the museum library in Bloomfield, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

With that hope in mind and through the donations of sponsors, the banquet will be free to attend for any member of the military or his or her family.

“We want and need a big turnout for the event,” said Jim Martin, president of the museum’s board of directors.

According to the Stars and Stripes museum website, doors will open at 6 p.m. and speakers will include Gov. Mike Parson and Max Lederer, publisher of Stars and Stripes newspaper.

The Stars and Stripes newspaper was founded Nov. 9, 1861, in Bloomfield. The publication now serves as the U.S. military’s daily newspaper, operated globally and delivered to the front lines.

The newspaper’s national museum in Missouri opened in 1996 to focus on all eras of the newspaper’s history. The collection includes a copy of the inaugural edition from 1861, newspaper archives, preserved military equipment, model aircrafts, and a full-size military vehicle.