By Mark Bliss

Southeast Missourian

More than half of Cape Girardeau County public school students received free or reduced-price lunches in 2016, according to the latest community health assessment.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s assessment found the percentage of students enrolled in the National School Lunch program increased by nearly 3 percent from 2012 to 2016.

The enrollment rate was 50.6% in 2016, slightly below the statewide figure of 51.5%, the assessment said.

The assessment report also cited 2017 figures for the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta, Nell Holcomb and Oak Ridge school districts.

According to the report, more than 78% of Delta’s students were enrolled in the subsidized lunch program. In the Cape Girardeau district, more than 64% were enrolled in the program.

The remaining percentage rates were 43.3 at Oak Ridge, 39.7 at Nell Holcomb and 37.6 at Jackson, the report said.