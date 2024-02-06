All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 6, 2022

Free medical services to be offered at Lighthouse United this Saturday

Free medical services will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Lighthouse United church. Doctors, dentists and other medical professionals will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau. Gregory Johnson, a deacon at Lighthouse United, said Footsteps Medical Missions will be bringing medical personnel who will provide services such as diabetic foot care, wound care and vision and hearing exams. ...

Danny Walter

Free medical services will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Lighthouse United church. Doctors, dentists and other medical professionals will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau.

Gregory Johnson, a deacon at Lighthouse United, said Footsteps Medical Missions will be bringing medical personnel who will provide services such as diabetic foot care, wound care and vision and hearing exams. Footsteps will also be giving out hearing aids, glasses and other durable medical equipment.

Johnson said these services will be provided free of charge -- medical insurance is not needed. Those who wish to attend can preregister for the event at footstepsmedicalmissions.org. However, it is not necessary to preregister, walk-ins are welcome.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to their website, Footsteps Medical Missions' purpose is to spread the love of Jesus Christ while providing no cost basic health care to those who otherwise may not have access to these services.

Ministers from Lighthouse United will also be available to give comfort and prayer to anyone in need, Johnson said.

For more information about the services offered and to pre-register visit the group's website.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy