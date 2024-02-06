Free medical services to be offered at Lighthouse United this Saturday

Free medical services will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Lighthouse United church. Doctors, dentists and other medical professionals will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 710 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau.
Gregory Johnson, a deacon at Lighthouse United, said Footsteps Medical Missions will be bringing medical personnel who will provide services such as diabetic foot care, wound care and vision and hearing exams. Footsteps will also be giving out hearing aids, glasses and other durable medical equipment.
Johnson said these services will be provided free of charge -- medical insurance is not needed. Those who wish to attend can preregister for the event at footstepsmedicalmissions.org. However, it is not necessary to preregister, walk-ins are welcome.
According to their website, Footsteps Medical Missions' purpose is to spread the love of Jesus Christ while providing no cost basic health care to those who otherwise may not have access to these services.
Ministers from Lighthouse United will also be available to give comfort and prayer to anyone in need, Johnson said.
For more information about the services offered and to pre-register visit the group's website.
