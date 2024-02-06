Free lunches available for children in Cape Girardeau

Thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, free breakfast and lunch will be available at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled at a school in the district, an official said.
“It’s pretty plain and simple,” said Dana McClard, Cape Girardeau School District food service manager. “People can just show up at the junior high school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and get free food, but it’s only for people 18 and under.”
The USDA has new guidance to run a program, Seamless Summer Options, which the district ran during COVID-19 feeding from March through June, McClard said.
As of Thursday, McClard said, the program will operate until December or until funds run out, but that could change.
Still, McClard said, there is no registration required for this program, and no proof of residence or anything of that nature.
More information is at www.capetigers.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.