Free lunches available for children in Cape Girardeau

Thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, free breakfast and lunch will be available at Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in Cape Girardeau for anyone 18 and younger, regardless of whether they are enrolled at a school in the district, an official said.

“It’s pretty plain and simple,” said Dana McClard, Cape Girardeau School District food service manager. “People can just show up at the junior high school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and get free food, but it’s only for people 18 and under.”

The USDA has new guidance to run a program, Seamless Summer Options, which the district ran during COVID-19 feeding from March through June, McClard said.