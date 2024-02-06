Free head, neck cancer screenings to be offered at Saint Francis

Saint Francis Medical Center will be offering free head and neck cancer screenings next month.

The screenings will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Cape ENT Group located at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 8, Suite 420.

There are many symptoms of head and neck cancers, including but not limited to neck masses and lumps, jaw swelling, chronic sore areas, difficulty swallowing or chewing, ear pain, recurrent nosebleeds, dental pain, hoarseness, oral bleeding and difficulty breathing.