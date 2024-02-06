All sections
NewsMarch 12, 2020

Free event Saturday to provide discounted enrollment in Cape Girardeau parks programming

Local families will be able to sign up for upcoming sports leagues, events and classes during Play Cape this weekend. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host Play Cape at the Osage Centre. The free event will grant attending registrants a 10% discounted rate for Parks and Recreation leagues or programs, in addition to free games, bounce houses, activities and door prizes for children...

Ben Matthews
Local mascots dance with the crowd during Parks and Rec Day 2014 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Local mascots dance with the crowd during Parks and Rec Day 2014 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Local families will be able to sign up for upcoming sports leagues, events and classes during Play Cape this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host Play Cape at the Osage Centre.

The free event will grant attending registrants a 10% discounted rate for Parks and Recreation leagues or programs, in addition to free games, bounce houses, activities and door prizes for children.

T-shirts will be given to the first 100 children in attendance, and the event will also provide a free fitness assessment for all kids.

Nearly 20 vendors are slated to participate in the event, according to recreation coordinator Nathan Martin.

“I think that when it comes to programming, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation offers a wide variety of activities for kids to participate in throughout the area and allows them to become more involved outside of their everyday activities,” Martin said.

Online registration is available at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/PlayCape, but online registrants will not be eligible to receive the Play Cape discounted registration rates.

