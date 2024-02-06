Free ESL classes to be offered by Cape-based adult literacy program

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes will soon be offered in the Missouri communities of Kennett and Sikeston to help improve literacy in the region.

The classes will be offered by the Cape Girardeau-based Adult Education and Literacy Program, which serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, North Stoddard, North Scott, Pemiscot and Perry counties.

“In the Southeast Missouri area, literacy levels need to improve, and programs like the Adult Education and Literacy can offer assistance in those areas to improve their abilities, and that can help adults [and] help their children overcome those obstacles,” said Pamela Riehn, coordinator for the Adult Education and Literacy Program. “Statistics say that when adult literacy levels are lower, that will continue through their children.”

There are many reasons a person may not have completed their education, Riehn said, which may include income levels, family needs or a situation that caused an individual to drop out of school.

“They could have lost their jobs and were located here to seek additional employment,” Riehn said. “And as a result of being moved from one location to the next ... and working hard, it’s difficult to find the time to learn [English] or even [find] the location that could provide that in these small rural communities.”

The Adult Education and Literacy Program is part of the Career and Technology Center in the Cape Girardeau School District, Riehn said, and receives funding through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The ESL courses are possible thanks to a bonus grant of about $15,000, which Riehn said was based on the program’s performance last year.

Riehn made the decision to spend part of the grant money on an ESL pilot program in Kennett and Sikeston after she was asked to launch one by the Education Department. The grant for the pilot program ends in June, she said.

“Then we get a new grant, and if our classes are well-attended and we have a great response rate, then we definitely will include that in our new grant, and hopefully it will be accepted, and we’ll continue these [ESL classes] for many years to come.”

The classes will teach English reading, writing, speaking and listening skills to adults 17 and older who are not enrolled in a public school system. No proof of residency or other documentation is needed to attend.

And though the classes are free, Riehn said prospective students must attend an orientation, and there will be a minimum requirement of 40 class hours of instruction for each student. It’s important for students to complete the course and take a post-class exam, Riehn said, in order to document what kinds of learning gains students make through the course.