Free dental services offered Saturday for those in need

Cape Girardeau Dental Care and Jungermann Dental Care will be offering cleanings, fillings and extractions for those in need of dental services during Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, according to news release.

Dr. David Kaelin, Dr. Richard Straus and Dr. Alina Gritsan will provide the services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The day is dedicated to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance, the release stated.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time,” Kaelin said in the release. “Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means.”