Free dental care available to veterans Saturday

On Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country.

This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aspen's location in Cape Girardeau, 3070 William St., and in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 3101 Oak Grove Road, Suite 6.