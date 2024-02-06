All sections
June 10, 2022

Free dental care available to veterans Saturday

On Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

On Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country.

This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aspen's location in Cape Girardeau, 3070 William St., and in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 3101 Oak Grove Road, Suite 6.

To schedule an appointment, veterans may call (844) 277-3646.

A release about the event contends many Americans, including veterans, need more access to dental care.

"Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war," the release states.

For more information, visit HealthyMouthMovement.com.

Local News
Local News
