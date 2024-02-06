Free CPR classes coming to Cape

“Ah, ha, ha, ha, sta yin’ alive, stayin’ alive” — if you can keep that rhythm, you just might be able to save a life after attending a free “sidewalk CPR” class at an upcoming Cape Girardeau farmers markets.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire chief Travis Hollis said the PulsePoint app, launched last week as a joint effort between the fire department and Saint Francis Medical Center, helps community members perform hands-only compressions, also known as “sidewalk CPR,” for 7 to 8 minutes.

To help train more community members in this lifesaving technique, Hollis said, community wide CPR training events are on the calendar.

“Farmers markets are probably our best venue during the pandemic,” he said.

PulsePoint is a situational awareness tool for the community, Hollis added.

In addition to notifying users of cardiac arrest events, the app allows users to see what the fire department is responding to.

“It’s like having a scanner in your hands,” Hollis said.

The “sidewalk CPR” classes will be held at the informational booth at the Cape Riverfront Market, and at the community education tent at the Thursday market in West Park Mall’s parking lot, organizers said.

These 5-minute sessions will include two steps, Hollis said: “First, call 9-1-1. Then, we teach the landmarks in the chest, and the pumping technique. Hard and fast.”

The app includes a metronome-like feature that prompts when to push, Hollis said.

“Or, we tell people to do it to the beat of [the Bee Gees song] ‘Stayin’ Alive,’” he said. “That’s 100 beats as well.”

Hollis said the hands-only method works well to keep oxygenated blood moving from the heart through the body to the brain, and if performed correctly can sustain a patient for 7 to 8 minutes.

The department’s response time goal is 4 minutes within the city, Hollis said, which doesn’t include dispatch time.