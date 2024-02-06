All sections
NewsSeptember 12, 2023
Free Car Seat Check Events throughout region Sept. 23
Missouri Department of Transportation and Cape Girardeau Safe Communities will host free Car Seat Check Events on Saturday, Sept. 23. in several locations. Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station throughout the area...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Missouri Department of Transportation and Cape Girardeau Safe Communities will host free Car Seat Check Events on Saturday, Sept. 23. in several locations.

Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station throughout the area.

Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians will provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates and discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. Checks take an average of 30 minutes to complete.

Missouri events in the region will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

  • Cape Girardeau Fire Department, 1 S. Sprigg St.;
  • Farmington Fire Department, 222 E. Columbia St.;
  • Poplar Bluff Fire Department, 300 S. Broadway;
  • Dunklin County Health Department, 402 Recovery Road, Kennett.
The Safe Communities program has obtained a total of 86 car seats through a "Buckle Up For A Life" grant from Toyota and Cincinnati Children's Hospital and through donations from local sponsors for those in need.

These car seats will be distributed among the inspection stations. Participants wishing to take home a free car seat must make an appointment prior to the event.

Imo's will be providing pizza for the participants at the Cape Girardeau location.

Jackson Fire Department, located at 525 S. Hope St, will also have car seat safety check from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the same day. This station will have a limited number of free car seats provided by MoDOT. No appointment is required.

Although this event is being promoted because of the national Car Seat Saturday, all the listed inspection locations are available to the public for car seat safety checks throughout the year by appointment. For a list of inspection stations, visit www.savemolives.com/mcrs/car-seat-check-event.

To schedule an appointment at Cape Girardeau, Farmington and Poplar Bluff stations, contact Emily Church at (573) 339-6365. To schedule an appointment at Dunklin County station, contact Kim Hughes at (573) 888-9008.

Local News
