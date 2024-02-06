All sections
NewsJune 9, 2022

Free beer-tasting planned Friday in Cape

Marika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon of the Southern Illinois Scratch brewing company will be hosting a beer tasting at Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 105, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The event will include tastes of signature Scratch beers free of charge...

Southeast Missourian
Scratch brewery of Southern Illinois will sponsor a free beer-tasting Friday in Cape Girardeau featuring its beers.
Scratch brewery of Southern Illinois will sponsor a free beer-tasting Friday in Cape Girardeau featuring its beers.

Marika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon of the Southern Illinois Scratch brewing company will be hosting a beer tasting at Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 105, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The event will include tastes of signature Scratch beers free of charge.

Local News

