Free beer-tasting planned Friday in Cape

Marika Josephson and Aaron Kleidon of the Southern Illinois Scratch brewing company will be hosting a beer tasting at Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 105, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The event will include tastes of signature Scratch beers free of charge.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.