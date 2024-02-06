Heritage Title and Duncan Law Firm both lost their roofs during last night's tornado, which hit Poplar Bluff around 11:45 p.m. There were some downed trees and shattered windows in neighborhoods to the north along Westwood Drive/Business 67.

The storm left a heavier impact in the Bluff Estates neighborhood. Trees fell on multiple homes and vehicles, and some roofs were missing. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Saturday morning, residents began checking in on each other, clearing debris, and addressing the worst of the damage.