NewsMarch 15, 2025

Tornado damages buildings and vehicles in north Poplar Bluff neighborhoods

A tornado struck Poplar Bluff, heavily damaging buildings, vehicles, and trees in several neighborhoods. Heritage Title and Duncan Law Firm lost roofs, with Bluff Estates seeing significant impact. No injuries reported yet.

Multiple buildings, vehicles and trees were damaged in the area of Northwood and Sunset drives in Poplar Bluff.

Heritage Title and Duncan Law Firm both lost their roofs during last night's tornado, which hit Poplar Bluff around 11:45 p.m. There were some downed trees and shattered windows in neighborhoods to the north along Westwood Drive/Business 67.

The storm left a heavier impact in the Bluff Estates neighborhood. Trees fell on multiple homes and vehicles, and some roofs were missing. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt. Saturday morning, residents began checking in on each other, clearing debris, and addressing the worst of the damage.

