NewsApril 16, 2024

Fredericktown woman arrested in Cape on charges of stealing car, possessing drugs

Anna J. Dobyns, 40, is in the custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond on charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Southeast Missourian
Anna Dobyns
Anna Dobyns

Anna J. Dobyns, 40, is in the custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond on charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name is redacted, reported that the vehicle Dobyns was driving had been stolen. Dobyns was reported as the person to have last driven the vehicle, according to the statement, citing information gleaned from a police database.

Dobyns told police she was on her way to return the vehicle. Police found a large zippered black bag that contained $1,600 in cash, along with several paraphernalia items, and a small plastic bag containing drugs. A cellphone that was collected from the floorboard was receiving numerous calls and texts from the Oran, Morley and Malden areas, according to the PC statement.

Anna Dobyns’ husband, Charles Dobyns, was arrested Thursday, April 11, in Fredericktown, according to a news release from the Fredericktown Police Department. Frederickton police said on their social media post they worked with U.S. Marshals Service to take Dobyns into custody and issued a search warrant that resulted in authorities finding 3 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 ounces of mushrooms, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 100 capsules of fentanyl and 30 pills of prescription-grade oxycodone. In January, the Jackson Police Department arrested Charles Dobyns as part of a trespassing investigation, in which they found cocaine and Fentanyl in the vehicle Dobyns was traveling in, a report said.

