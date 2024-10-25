Dobyns told police she was on her way to return the vehicle. Police found a large zippered black bag that contained $1,600 in cash, along with several paraphernalia items, and a small plastic bag containing drugs. A cellphone that was collected from the floorboard was receiving numerous calls and texts from the Oran, Morley and Malden areas, according to the PC statement.

Anna Dobyns’ husband, Charles Dobyns, was arrested Thursday, April 11, in Fredericktown, according to a news release from the Fredericktown Police Department. Frederickton police said on their social media post they worked with U.S. Marshals Service to take Dobyns into custody and issued a search warrant that resulted in authorities finding 3 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 ounces of mushrooms, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 100 capsules of fentanyl and 30 pills of prescription-grade oxycodone. In January, the Jackson Police Department arrested Charles Dobyns as part of a trespassing investigation, in which they found cocaine and Fentanyl in the vehicle Dobyns was traveling in, a report said.