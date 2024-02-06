Fraud judgment issued against former Perryvile coroner

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has obtained a $372,561 judgment on behalf of 54 Missouri consumers who were defrauded by former Perry County coroner Herbert Miller and his wife Kathleen.

Together, they operated the now-closed Miller Family Funeral Home in Perryville, Missouri.

Hawley's office announced the judgment Thursday in a news release.

Judge Michael Gardner issued issued a six-page default judgment in the Perry County Circuit Court case. The judge ordered the Millers and Miller Family Funeral Home to pay restitution of more than $238,000 to customers and to pay more than $134,000 in penalties, statuatory costs and fees.

Herbert Miller, Kathleen Miller and Miller Family Funeral Home are also permanently enjoined from the funeral services business and from accepting payments before providing goods or services to Missouri consumers.

The release said the Millers entered into contracts with consmers for pre-need funeral services and accepted upfront payments.

In 2016, the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors suspended Herbert Miller's license to act as a funeral director, according to Hawley's office.

The Millers filed for bankrpucy regarding their funeral home in February 2016.

"Despite being legally unable to provide funeral services, Herbert and Kathleen Miller failed to return consumer funds intended for funeral services and refused to provide consumers with the information needed to access their funds," the release said.

"The Attorney General's investigation revealed that Herbert and Kathleen Miller failed to deposit or retain consumer funds in trust accounts or joint accounts as required by their contracts with consumers. Instead, they diverted the consumers' funds for personal use and concealed their actions," the state agency said in the release.