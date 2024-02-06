All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2017

Fraternity to remove deck that collapsed as people danced

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A University of Missouri fraternity said it’s removing a deck that collapsed over the weekend as people danced on it. KSHB-TV reported several people suffered minor injuries when the deck at the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity house gave way during homecoming festivities. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A University of Missouri fraternity said it’s removing a deck that collapsed over the weekend as people danced on it.

KSHB-TV reported several people suffered minor injuries when the deck at the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity house gave way during homecoming festivities. The fraternity said the deck dropped a couple feet.

The fraternity said in a statement those who were injured were treated at the house and refused further medical care. The statement said the fraternity isn’t aware of any hospitalizations.

The city of Columbia issued a complaint Monday, calling the deck a public nuisance that must be repaired, replaced or demolished. The fraternity said it is cooperating with the city and university.

Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com

