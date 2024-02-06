WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The national headquarters of a men’s fraternity plans to move from Missouri to Indiana.

Officials with Sigma Tau Gamma confirmed Tuesday the headquarters will move from Warrensburg to Indianapolis. The fraternity was founded in Warrensburg in 1920 near The University of Central Missouri.

CEO Steve Latour said the fraternity’s board decided renovating its headquarters in Warrensburg to accommodate a growing staff was too expensive.