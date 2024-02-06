WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The national headquarters of a men’s fraternity plans to move from Missouri to Indiana.
Officials with Sigma Tau Gamma confirmed Tuesday the headquarters will move from Warrensburg to Indianapolis. The fraternity was founded in Warrensburg in 1920 near The University of Central Missouri.
CEO Steve Latour said the fraternity’s board decided renovating its headquarters in Warrensburg to accommodate a growing staff was too expensive.
The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reported renovations on an Indianapolis building are expected to be completed next year.
Latour said 34 fraternities and sororities have headquarters in Indianapolis and board members must travel to Indiana frequently for conferences. He said the move should save the fraternity $100,000 a year for travel.
The fraternity will continue to own its headquarters building and the White Rose Pavilion.
