Fraternity events able to resume at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fraternity and sorority presidents at the University of Missouri were told last week fraternity events were allowed to resume Friday.

The email from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said events such as new member education and social functions may resume, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Fraternity activities were suspended Oct. 20 after a member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student remained in critical condition Thursday.