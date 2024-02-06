All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 1, 2021
Fraternity events able to resume at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fraternity and sorority presidents at the University of Missouri were told last week fraternity events were allowed to resume Friday. The email from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said events such as new member education and social functions may resume, The Columbia Missourian reported...
Associated Press
story image illustation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Fraternity and sorority presidents at the University of Missouri were told last week fraternity events were allowed to resume Friday.

The email from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life said events such as new member education and social functions may resume, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Fraternity activities were suspended Oct. 20 after a member of Phi Gamma Delta was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student remained in critical condition Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

University spokesman Christian Basi said he “can’t confirm any information” regarding the email.

The university’s Interfraternity Council also issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday outlining its new social event policies, which will require chapters to meet with council executives to discuss risk management before holding an event. Chapters must also update their risk management and incident response plans.

The university withdrew recognition of Phi Gamma Delta last month.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy