Fraternal Order of Police says five arrested in Cape Girardeau

Five people were arrested in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after an alleged vehicle theft.
According to a social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 -- an organization comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers -- officers took a report of a stolen vehicle and later found the vehicle at a residence in the city. When they tried to make contact with occupants inside the vehicle, the occupants fled to a nearby residence. Officers and an assisting state Highway Patrol trooper entered the residence where they allegedly found the driver of the vehicle hiding in the basement. The post said they located six others hiding under beds and in other locations in the residence.
The post said four of those individuals had at least one active felony warrant for their arrest.
The driver and those four were taken into custody, and the vehicle was returned to the owner, the post said.
Cape Girardeau Police Department did not issue a release on the incident.
