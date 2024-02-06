Stepping into what remains of Tracey and Robin Franklin’s home is suffocating. You can smell the flood damage before you see it.

Floor fans drone on in almost every room of the main floor but still struggle to circulate the heavy, humid air.

Parts of tile flooring have been scrubbed clean and rotten wood floorboards removed, but some grit from the Mississippi River floodwaters just won’t come up.

The kitchen cabinets — waterlogged and warped — have swollen shut and now incubate black mold.

A framed collection of slightly damaged photographs sits next to boxes of salvaged belongings Thursday at Tracey and Robin Franklin's home in McClure, Illinois. Tracey Franklin said she hopes to restore the photos of her son, Robbin Christopher Franklin, who died in the flood. BEN MATTHEWS

On his wife’s orders, Robin naps upstairs — the only dry floor in the house after four months of flooding. As her husband rests, Tracey stands in the living room gazing past piles of the family’s few salvageable belongings.

For the Franklins, the hardships of losing their home to the floods have been dwarfed by the devastation of losing of one of their family members to it — their son, 31-year-old Robbin Christopher.

Tracey said Christopher was generous and funny, with “an extremely good heart.”

Christopher served in the U.S. Army for eight years, attaining the rank of specialist and doing tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Black mold is seen on the walls of Robbin Christopher Franklin's closet at the Franklin home in McClure, Illinois. Submitted

The veteran had recently moved back from Reno, Nevada, and was living with his parents at the time of the flooding, which ravaged McClure, Illinois.

Robin found his son floating in the water near the family home while boating to town early May 29. Tracey was working at Comfort Suites in Jackson when she received the call.

As the Franklin family dealt with the loss of their son, the floodwaters continued to rise.

A storm June 21 claimed the home’s front porch — one of Tracey’s favorite places to watch a sunset. By late July, the home was uninhabitable.

Evaluations by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Emergency Management Agency estimated the Franklin home filled with about 40 inches of water, but the prospects of relief funding remain uncertain. Tracey estimated it could take a year or longer to receive assistance.