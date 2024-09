News August 12, 2022

Franklin Elementary Kindergarten Academy Day

Franklin Elementary School kindergarten teacher Lori Huey plays a game with brand new kindergartners Emmett Keyshawn and Jace Guittierezze at Thursday's Franklin Elementary Kindergarten Academy. Cape Girardeau School District held a Kindergarten Academy at each elementary school for all new kindergartners starting this year. The children got to meet their teachers and see their classrooms.