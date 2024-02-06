Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship

Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit.

Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the circuit that serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. He has also served as a prosecutor in Cape Girardeau County and a special prosecutor in Bollinger and Perry counties.

In a release announcing his bid, Miller touted his experience.

"I am a no-nonsense judge who applies the law as it's written, fairly and effectively," Miller said. "Circuit Judges hear the highest-profile cases and are under intense scrutiny. My experience as a judge and prosecutor has prepared me for Division 2. On Day 1, I'll be ready to serve."