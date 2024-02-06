All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2024

Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship

Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the circuit that serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. He has also served as a prosecutor in Cape Girardeau County and a special prosecutor in Bollinger and Perry counties...

Southeast Missourian
Frank E. Miller
Frank E. Miller

Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit.

Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the circuit that serves Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. He has also served as a prosecutor in Cape Girardeau County and a special prosecutor in Bollinger and Perry counties.

In a release announcing his bid, Miller touted his experience.

"I am a no-nonsense judge who applies the law as it's written, fairly and effectively," Miller said. "Circuit Judges hear the highest-profile cases and are under intense scrutiny. My experience as a judge and prosecutor has prepared me for Division 2. On Day 1, I'll be ready to serve."

A graduate of Jackson High School, Miller earned a business administration degree from Westminster College. He graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City with a law degree. Afterward, he worked for 8th District Rep. Jo Ann Emerson in Washington before going into private law practice.

Miller and his wife, Elizabeth, have three children. He is a member of Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club and serves on the board of Cape Central Booster Club and Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges and Commissioners.

Judge Benjamin F. Lewis holds the Division II judgeship but is not seeking reelection.

According to the release, Ross Bennett of Cape Girardeau and Fritz Sander of Jackson will serve as leaders of Miller's campaign team.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

