State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is part of the 10-member bipartisan Missouri House Ethics Committee that voted in December to recommend censure of a colleague, Rep. Wiley Price IV of St. Louis (D-84), accused of sex with an intern, harassing a staffer who reported the claim and lying while under investigation.

"(Price) put a stain on the whole body of state government and we're not sweeping this under the rug," said Francis, a farmer and former educator first elected in 2016.

The full House took up the ethics panel recommendation and voted Jan. 13 to formally censure Price by a vote of 140-3, stripping Price of his committee assignments, prohibiting him from any leadership positions in the General Assembly's lower chamber and requiring him to pay nearly $22,500 to cover the cost of the investigation into his conduct.

"This is the first (Missouri) House member to be so disciplined in the state's 200-year history," said Francis, a reference to Missouri becoming the 24th U.S. state in 1821.

"I've spent a year working on this," added Francis, "(and) it is important to protect the workplace environment and to say clearly we're not going to tolerate this behavior."

Price nearly faced expulsion but a move to remove him failed.