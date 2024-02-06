In 2017, when Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchisee Eric Schneider announced he was opening up in Cape Girardeau, the generated buzz was palpable. Facebook posts earned dozens of comments, wanting to know when and where the glazed goods would be available.

The location is set to open Tuesday in Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau, and will join dozens more franchises across Cape Girardeau.

Franchising is a major economic driver in the local and regional economy, and residents and visitors patronize franchises every day. Everything from fast-food restaurants to automotive and cleaning franchises offer opportunities for goods and services to shoppers, and for owners, a business model with a proven track record.

Franchises vary widely in size, scope and sector. Some require expensive buy-ins and are more profitable; others less so on both ends. The process of matching franchisee to the franchiser is delicate, and requires a lot of research on both ends of the arrangement.

One franchise looking to locate in Cape Girardeau is a Two Men and a Truck mini market. It's a model more suited to markets like Cape Girardeau, with a smaller population than a major city, but with certain demographics and other considerations that are attractive to companies, said Pam Batten, compliance director with the company.

Franchise development specialist Cheryl Ackley with the company said typically, when a potential franchisee reaches out about an opportunity, the company will conduct phone interviews, "them looking at us, us looking at them," she said. Once it looks like the franchiser and franchisee are a good fit, Ackley said, there's a process: paperwork, background and credit checks, minimum requirements for liquid assets and net worth.

Two types

But before that stage is ever reached, it's important for a potential franchisee to do some research and to have some important pieces in place, said Scott Thorne, instructor in the Marketing Department at Southeast Missouri State University and owner of Castle Perilous Games & Books in Carbondale, Illinois.

Thorne said there are two types of franchises: product and business format.

A product franchise could include a gas station or car dealership, Thorne said. "You buy the rights to sell a particular brand of gas or model of car within a particular geographic area," Thorne said.

But a business format franchise is what people typically think of when they think of a franchise, Thorne said.

"You buy the rights to not only sell a product or service in an area, but agree to sell it in a way that the franchiser has developed to be successful," Thorne said.

FranNet franchise consultant Ben Terrill said in America, there are approximately 4,000 franchisers, and a lot of those are food, retail, automotive or cleaning services.

"That's very much a part of franchising. It's not even the biggest part, just the most visible," Terrill said.

But a lot of franchise opportunities don't have anything to do with having a storefront and having the population walk in, he said.

"In an area like Cape Girardeau, there are people who might be forgiven for thinking there are limited opportunities because of the population, but that's absolutely not the case," Terrill said.

Franchise opportunities can go unfilled, he said, because potential franchisees don't know the opportunities exist.

Terrill said not all franchises are created equal. At the top end of the scale, he said, for example, would be McDonald's.

"It's been tried and true. There are tens of thousands of locations, and they have this down to what color the walls can be painted, where supplies can be ordered. That's great, that formula works, and people buy in," Terrill said.

On the other end are newer franchises, where the franchisee might have more leverage but the concept is less proven.

'Playbook'

Regardless, typically, a franchise will have a "playbook," and it will lay out anything from hiring practices to supply chains to requirements of the building containing the franchise location.

Thorne said there's also a contract between franchiser and franchisee.

"Generally, a franchisee pays a fee for the rights to become a franchise," Thorne said. Typically, a franchisee also pays a percentage of sales each month, he added.

"It's to the benefit of a franchiser to make sure a franchisee is successful," Thorne said. "At the same time, they have a very strict regiment of rules franchisees are supposed to follow."