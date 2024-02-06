Fraley to run for Jackson aldermen candidacy

Eric Fraley, assistant vice president and loan officer for Alliance Bank in Jackson, has announced his intention to run for a Ward 1 seat on the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Fraley has worked for Alliance Bank since 2017 and is a longtime Jackson resident. This would be his first time running for elected office.

"I have decided to run ... because I take pride in our community, and it's time to continue giving back," Fraley said in an email to the Southeast Missourian. "I grew up in Jackson, graduated from Jackson High School and have lived in the city of Jackson almost all of my life. I want to see Jackson continue to grow, but perhaps more importantly, I want to see our community continue to grow and thrive in the right ways. As a father of three, this is extremely important to me."

In a later text message, Fraley said he wants to help Jackson keep "its small town feel while continuing to make improvements in industry and infrastructure to effectively accommodate the population growth we've seen in recent years."

Fraley currently serves on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. He said his two years in that role have given him insight into city operations.