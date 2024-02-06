Fox to seek second mayoral term in Cape

In your opinion, is it important to have continuity in the mayor's office with a new city manager on board, relatively new human resources, finance and development services directors, plus with the recent passing of Julia Jones, you'll need a new parks and recreation director, too?

Yes, I think it's important. There are also three City Council terms expiring in April, with Ward 2 term-limited. I told Ken (Haskin) I would re-run because I didn't want him to be in the position of suddenly having a new mayor. There's a big learning process in being mayor and it takes a year or two just to get familiar with everything going on. People still ask me questions I don't know the answer to, but I know where to go to find out.

For all of us, there are things that feed our energy and others that drain our energy. What have been the difficult parts of your tenure to-date?

I think the most difficult part is what's happening in our country; it's so divisive and it's been that way politically. Luckily, City Council is not really a political thing. I try to stay away from that. Cape Girardeau's been pretty steady. We're open to change but we're also very diverse -- a lot more than people may think.

Your best moment since taking office?

We had our Parks and Recreation Stormwater (tax) renewal (in 2018) and there was a lot of controversy over the aquatic center. The fact that PRS2 passed with 81% approval was a big deal. (The vote) showed me the people realized the importance of what Parks & Rec does and of making long-range plans.

A good moment, too, was the hiring of (Haskin). The process was exhausting in some ways, time-consuming, all-consuming for awhile, but to have a leader like Scott (Meyer) -- who had been here 12 years -- and to think about replacing him makes you anxious. You don't know what you're going to get but I'm telling you we've got a great man in Kenny, with great ideas and great leadership abilities and that's what (Cape Girardeau) needed. The right person at the right time.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox (left) receives a gavel from outgoing Mayor Harry Rediger after Fox's swearing-in ceremony in April 2018. Southeast Missourian file

Worst moment?

The national stuff. One thing that sticks in my mind was somebody put a sign at (Fox Family Dental) calling me a racist. That was upsetting because that's the last thing in the world I am. Also, that someone would do it at my son's place of business. I apologized to (my son) and until that moment, I was open to meeting with anybody to talk about anything. But I decided when it came to a certain group, I wasn't going to meet with them. If they're going to do stuff like that, I'm not going to meet. That was a downer.

Does the Confederate monument controversy from 2020 come to mind as a down moment?

I don't think about it too much. Again, that's one of the national movements that in my mind is erasing history. I don't agree with that. Whether history is bad or good, it's our history and we learn from our mistakes and some errors have been tremendous -- but we've learned and moved forward and we're better for it. If a person makes a mistake in his personal life, he can correct it and will be a better person afterward.

It's early but do you think about leaving a legacy?

I hope people think of me as a mayor who wanted to educate the public on what the city does and who got more people involved in municipal government. That's why I'm really behind our Citizen Academy effort.