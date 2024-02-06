Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting.

"The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign based on the true facts of what's been accomplished the last four years and the many things yet to be done. ... If the people want a fresh vision, they can have it now. I am extremely satisfied that the city has prospered the last four years despite the tumultuous events around our country and a pandemic."

County elections officials are set to certify the results Monday, and Fox said his understanding is Kinder would take over as mayor after the certification.

Fox lost by 23 votes — 2,113 to 2,090 — to Kinder, who represents Ward 6 on the City Council.