NewsApril 7, 2022

Fox says will not seek recount in mayoral race

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting. "The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign based on the true facts of what's been accomplished the last four years and the many things yet to be done. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Stacy Kinder
Stacy Kinder

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said Wednesday he will not seek a recount in the race he narrowly lost to Stacy Kinder in Tuesday's balloting.

Bob Fox
Bob Fox

"The citizens who voted made their decision," he said in a text message. "I ran a fair, positive campaign based on the true facts of what's been accomplished the last four years and the many things yet to be done. ... If the people want a fresh vision, they can have it now. I am extremely satisfied that the city has prospered the last four years despite the tumultuous events around our country and a pandemic."

County elections officials are set to certify the results Monday, and Fox said his understanding is Kinder would take over as mayor after the certification.

Fox lost by 23 votes — 2,113 to 2,090 — to Kinder, who represents Ward 6 on the City Council.

Kinder thanked supporters and noted larger-than-usual turnout. Of the 23,910 registered voters in the city, 4,643 (19%) cast ballots. She also noted Fox's concession.

"I appreciate Mayor Fox's gracious acceptance of the election results," she said in a text message.

Write-in candidate Michelle Latham received 428 votes, 9% of the total ballots cast. In six precincts, spread throughout the city, she won at least 10% of the votes cast. In the 5B precinct — the midtown area — she tallied 15% of the votes cast.

Kinder carried 10 precincts, while Fox won four. Fox's wins were from the city's west side and the 4C precinct, which is in the north-central part of the city. Kinder's support was more on the city's north, east and south sides.

Unusually, neither Kinder nor Fox carried the precinct in which they live.

Jeff Long and Beau Nations contributed reporting for this story.

Local News
