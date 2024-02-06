Fox Royale coming to Live at Scout Hall July 22

Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22.
Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is when the band will be stopping in Cape Girardeau.
Fox Royale is an indie rock band that many may remember from Shipyard Music Festival in 2021. According to the Scout newsletter, the group's sound is similar to Vampire Weekend and Cage the Elephant.
Accompanying the band will be an act that has not been announced.
Jeff Rawson, producer, said the plan for this type of event at Scout Hall will be a monthly musical act, with plans for the concerts to become a weekly event. Like Shipyard, the musical acts will cross various genres.
"We're really excited to open up the venues at Scout Hall and start bringing more entertainment, entertainment options, to Cape and to downtown. I think we're gonna have a lot of exciting things coming. We have learned that these bands and these artists do want to play here, and giving them that space is providing that opportunity for us to bring more and diverse entertainment to our area." Rawson said.
Scout Hall is a multispace building in downtown Cape Girardeau that has restaurants, a boutique, apartments and two venues available for rental. One venue is indoor and the other outdoor. Scout Hall plans to put on events similar to a recent Putt Putt Golf Pub Crawl, as well as comedy acts in the venues.
The doors for the touring act will open at 7 p.m., with the supporting act going on at 8 p.m. and Fox Royale taking the stage at 9:15 p.m. Tickets to this event are available on www.thescouthall.com. This site includes information about future events as well.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.