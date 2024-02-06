All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2023

Fox Royale coming to Live at Scout Hall July 22

Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22. Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is when the band will be stopping in Cape Girardeau...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Fox Royale
Fox Royale

Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22.

Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is when the band will be stopping in Cape Girardeau.

Fox Royale is an indie rock band that many may remember from Shipyard Music Festival in 2021. According to the Scout newsletter, the group's sound is similar to Vampire Weekend and Cage the Elephant.

Accompanying the band will be an act that has not been announced.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jeff Rawson, producer, said the plan for this type of event at Scout Hall will be a monthly musical act, with plans for the concerts to become a weekly event. Like Shipyard, the musical acts will cross various genres.

"We're really excited to open up the venues at Scout Hall and start bringing more entertainment, entertainment options, to Cape and to downtown. I think we're gonna have a lot of exciting things coming. We have learned that these bands and these artists do want to play here, and giving them that space is providing that opportunity for us to bring more and diverse entertainment to our area." Rawson said.

Scout Hall is a multispace building in downtown Cape Girardeau that has restaurants, a boutique, apartments and two venues available for rental. One venue is indoor and the other outdoor. Scout Hall plans to put on events similar to a recent Putt Putt Golf Pub Crawl, as well as comedy acts in the venues.

The doors for the touring act will open at 7 p.m., with the supporting act going on at 8 p.m. and Fox Royale taking the stage at 9:15 p.m. Tickets to this event are available on www.thescouthall.com. This site includes information about future events as well.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy