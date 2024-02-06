Fox Royale coming to Live at Scout Hall July 22

Jeff Rawson, producer, said the plan for this type of event at Scout Hall will be a monthly musical act, with plans for the concerts to become a weekly event. Like Shipyard, the musical acts will cross various genres.

"We're really excited to open up the venues at Scout Hall and start bringing more entertainment, entertainment options, to Cape and to downtown. I think we're gonna have a lot of exciting things coming. We have learned that these bands and these artists do want to play here, and giving them that space is providing that opportunity for us to bring more and diverse entertainment to our area." Rawson said.

Scout Hall is a multispace building in downtown Cape Girardeau that has restaurants, a boutique, apartments and two venues available for rental. One venue is indoor and the other outdoor. Scout Hall plans to put on events similar to a recent Putt Putt Golf Pub Crawl, as well as comedy acts in the venues.

The doors for the touring act will open at 7 p.m., with the supporting act going on at 8 p.m. and Fox Royale taking the stage at 9:15 p.m. Tickets to this event are available on www.thescouthall.com. This site includes information about future events as well.