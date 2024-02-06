Fox Royale, a touring company of sorts, performs Saturday

Taking inspiration from bands such as the Everly Brothers, Vampire Weekend and the All-American Rejects, Fox Royale is making a mark in indie rock.

Brothers Nathan (guitar and vocals) and Caleb (bass and vocals) Hurley formed the band in 2020 in Joplin, Missouri.

The pair earned a record deal and, from there, created a touring company of sorts. Nathan Hurley said the band includes a half-dozen people, but not all play every show.

"So, we started touring and, basically, we interchange whoever toured with us so that we could go to a lot of shows because a lot of people don't like being on the road that much. So, depending on the time of year, we might have a different drummer. And we've had a couple of different guys on the guitar, usually college guys that are free in the summer and not free in the school season." Nathan Hurley said.

The name of the band, Fox Royale, came from Nathan Hurley being a movie fan and wanting to make it sound as if it could be a rundown hotel movie title.

Hurley also said he wanted the band to have a bigger dream tied to the name, a plan for the band rather than being a band that only plays around town.

With a dream such as this, it is safe to say Fox Royale has started down the correct path. Since 2021, the band has been in a constant state of touring. They have played in London, Canada and in 42 states so far, according to Nathan Hurley.

"So our biggest goal is to tour and have a solid fan base in every state in the U.S. Obviously, it'd be cool to get famous and everything, but we really just want to make a living playing shows and meeting people on the road. We're pretty close to achieving that, like we get to tour pretty much as we want to right now." Nathan Hurley said.

A new thing the band has started doing is inviting people to have pizza with them before or after the show to get to know them and hang out with them on TikTok.

"We had a couple of videos go viral on TikTok because we were inviting people to have pizza with us before the show or after the show, and all over the country people have started showing up just because they want to hang out. I realize it's kind of weird like a band just inviting you to hang before the show. But people that aren't even fans of us are fans now just because we invited them to hang out. So that's been really cool and just developing these little pockets like friend groups all over the country. Just because of some stupid videos we posted." Nathan Hurley said.