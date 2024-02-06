Fox looks back on four years as mayor

Bob Fox began his service in Cape Girardeau's municipal government as a Ward 5 representative on the City Council, and the next chapter was as the city's mayor.

That chapter is coming to a close.

Fox was elected to Cape's council in 2016 and served for two years. He said he was approached and asked if he would be interested in running because of his past experience with the chamber of commerce and Cape Girardeau Central's Board of Education. Fox said he believes his first year on the council was an important educational time for him.

"It's kind of a learning experience anytime you get on a council or a board," Fox said. "Having dealt with the real-complicated funding formula with the school budget, the city budget was kind of a breeze. It is complicated because it's not just one budget. You've got multiple budgets with all of your separate enterprise funds. But it all kind of melds together and once you read through some auditing reports, you can see how it all intertwines together."

Fox said he approached the mayor's role not as someone who tried to control how members of the council thought or voted, but instead as someone who encouraged them do their own research on topics and vote for what they believed to be right.

One of the things he said he believed to be right was more of the populace participating in the city progress. Fox said he noticed during his time on the council that in most city elections members were running unopposed and decided he would like to help start something to stir up Cape resident's interest in city government and its functions. He looked into what other neighboring cities were doing to get their citizens involved and to educate them and helped start Cape's Citizen Academy, which educates individuals about city government, budgets and processes.