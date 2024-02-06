All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 14, 2021

Fox, Haskin, cite looming public safety crisis, pitch internet sales tax

Wes Blair has been chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2013 and said "attrition" among city patrol officers and jailers is becoming worrisome and might balloon into a crisis "pretty quickly" unless steps are made to hike departmental pay and provide a "mechanism" for step increases within a position...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Wes Blair has been chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2013 and said "attrition" among city patrol officers and jailers is becoming worrisome and might balloon into a crisis "pretty quickly" unless steps are made to hike departmental pay and provide a "mechanism" for step increases within a position.

"This is the most difficult time I've seen in my career, the most challenging I can recollect in my 25-years-plus in law enforcement," he said Friday.

Blair's department statistics show there are 10 vacancies in the patrol division, and 42 officers have left the city in the past five years.

The city jail is at 50% staff capacity, with six jailers working but six slots unfilled. Sixteen jailers, Blair said, have left since 2016.

Pay rate uncompetitive

Wysiwyg image

The starting rate for a patrol officer is $18.45 per hour; it is $13.03 for a jailer.

"The pay rate is one thing; there are also no step increases, so the only way to get a raise is through a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) or to promote to another position," said Blair.

In December, city council approved permitting police candidates for Cape from states adjoining Missouri -- in the hope of boosting the number of candidates.

One officer, who lives in southern Illinois, has joined the force since then.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

New revenue needed

Wysiwyg image

City manager Kenneth Haskin and Mayor Bob Fox both suggest the answer to the recruitment and retention problem is clear.

"We must start talking openly and transparently with the public about how important the internet sales tax is going to be," Haskin said. "We just have to capture those sales taxes; it's just imperative."

The measure will be before voters in November.

Fox, who this week announced his intention to seek a second mayoral term in 2022, said Cape police lost another officer Friday.

"[This officer] resigned to make a lot more money with [Cape Girardeau] county than he was earning with the city. This can turn into a crisis if we continue to lose officers this way. [The county] knows it has a better chance of keeping the officer than if someone is recruited from outside the area. If an officer's pay goes up substantially, you can't blame him," said Fox, who noted the county now has access to revenues from a new half-cent law enforcement sales tax, passed by county voters in June, expected to bring in $7 million annually.

"Not just police officers but everybody, all of our employees, can benefit if we can capture those internet sales taxes here in the city of Cape."

Optimism

"The community of Cape Girardeau helped pass the county's law enforcement tax, so it's obvious this city cares about its police," said Blair. "Even though this is the most difficult time in my law enforcement career, I can't imagine doing [policing] in a community more supportive that Cape. If we want to continue to have professional, highly qualified police officers in our city, though, we have to find some sort of mechanism to do more to retain them."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy