Wes Blair has been chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2013 and said "attrition" among city patrol officers and jailers is becoming worrisome and might balloon into a crisis "pretty quickly" unless steps are made to hike departmental pay and provide a "mechanism" for step increases within a position.

"This is the most difficult time I've seen in my career, the most challenging I can recollect in my 25-years-plus in law enforcement," he said Friday.

Blair's department statistics show there are 10 vacancies in the patrol division, and 42 officers have left the city in the past five years.

The city jail is at 50% staff capacity, with six jailers working but six slots unfilled. Sixteen jailers, Blair said, have left since 2016.

Pay rate uncompetitive

The starting rate for a patrol officer is $18.45 per hour; it is $13.03 for a jailer.

"The pay rate is one thing; there are also no step increases, so the only way to get a raise is through a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) or to promote to another position," said Blair.

In December, city council approved permitting police candidates for Cape from states adjoining Missouri -- in the hope of boosting the number of candidates.

One officer, who lives in southern Illinois, has joined the force since then.