Foutz's Hunting and Fishing Shop closes after owner's death, auction

Popular outfitter Foutz’s Hunting and Fishing Shop is no more.

Closeout sales and an auction Thursday cleared out just about everything left of the shop at 68 Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau about three months after owner Danny Foutz died in a car accident.

“Since then, we’ve just been working at the shop trying to get it ready to sell,” said Mary Foutz, Danny’s mother. “He built this shop up from a bare building into what it was.”

Foutz’s shop was well-regarded among the region’s hunters and fishers.

“He knew his business. He knew fishing, and he knew hunting,” Mary said.

A view of outside of Foutz's Fishing and Hunting Shop during their closing auction Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

“And his people skills were amazing,” said Christi Foutz, Danny’s ex-wife. “He could remember everybody’s name.”

“And when people came in and they asked questions, he could answer them, whereas if you go to Walmart ...” Mary said, trailing off. “Danny could help people.”

Christi recalled how he opened the shop in another nearby building in 1998 and had been in the current location since about 2000.

“He sold a bass boat,” she said. “That’s what he used [to obtain startup funds].”

They said once the sign comes down off the building, it will be hard to see the business disappear.