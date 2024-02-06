All sections
NewsAugust 10, 2020

Fourth suspect arrested in Cape homicide investigation, 1 at large

Four of five suspects in the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller are now in police custody. Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond...

Southeast Missourian
Jaden T. Young
Jaden T. Young

Four of five suspects in the July 20 homicide of Anthony Miller are now in police custody.

Clarence J. Smith
Clarence J. Smith
Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The fifth suspect in the case, 28-year-old Clarence “C.J.” Smith of Cape Girardeau, is still at large. An active warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued July 23.

Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Local News
