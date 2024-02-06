Fourth of July celebrations return in Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Following a summer of cancellations, Cape Girardeau and Jackson are bringing back their Independence Day celebrations this July Fourth.

Cape Girardeau will hold the Great American 4th of July Celebration at Arena Park, while Jackson’s 2021 Independence Day Celebration will be in City Park. Both events are free to the public, and will last all day, with a variety of activities leading up to fireworks shows late in the evening.

Spirit of America Award

The Southeast Missourian’s 2021 Spirit of America Award will also be presented during Cape Girardeau’s Fourth of July celebration.

Nominations are being accepted for the newspaper’s annual award recognizing those who exemplify the spirit of America through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are eligible to submit nominations.

The deadline for nominations for the 2021 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award is June 15.

Past Spirit of America award winners are David Cantrell (2020), Blair Moran (2019), Raymond Buhs (2018), Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John “Doc” Yallaly (2003).

Nominations may be made online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form periodically appearing in the Southeast Missourian. Print forms may be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO. 63702.

Tentative schedules for Cape Girardeau and Jackson’s Fourth of July celebrations are listed below:

David Cantrell, center, receives a $1,000 charitable prize Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from Southeast Missourian publisher and Rust Communications co-president Jon K. Rust, left, and assistant publisher Lucas Presson. The charitable prize was split between the four organizations that nominated Cantrell -- Clippard Wilson Taylor VFW Post 3838, Noon Optimist Club -- Cape Girardeau, Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

The Great American 4th of July Celebration

The Great American 4th of July Celebration in Cape Girardeau will include the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation, as well as a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.

The Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Mural Reveal Celebration will also be held beginning at noon July 4 in the Arena Building at Arena Park.

Emily Hagan, office administrator for VisitCape, said the mural reveal will lead into the City of Cape Girardeau’s Great American 4th of July Celebration, and the mural panels will remain in the Arena Building for viewing during the event.

Local government officials will be making an appearance at the reveal and the July Fourth event to celebrate the completion of the mural and share historical information.

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. at Arena Park and conclude after the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Parking will be available throughout the park on a first-come-first-served basis.

3 p.m.: Food trucks on-site and Missouri Bicentennial Mural on display.

6:30 p.m.: Special guests and dignitaries discuss the history of Missouri and the celebration of the state’s bicentennial.

7:15 p.m.: Remarks by Missouri officials.

8 p.m.: Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band under the direction of Neil Casey and the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award and patriotic program featuring remarks from local leaders, recognition of the military, live renditions of the “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

8:30 p.m.: Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation and remarks from Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox.

9 p.m.: Fireworks

Those who can’t attend may tune to 960KZIM and 1400KSIM to listen to patriotic music, the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America program and updates about the fireworks show. At 9 p.m., tune to any River Radio station for patriotic music and a countdown to the fireworks display.