Fourth of July celebrations return in Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Following a summer of cancellations, Cape Girardeau and Jackson are bringing back their Independence Day celebrations this July Fourth.
Cape Girardeau will hold the Great American 4th of July Celebration at Arena Park, while Jackson’s 2021 Independence Day Celebration will be in City Park. Both events are free to the public, and will last all day, with a variety of activities leading up to fireworks shows late in the evening.
The Southeast Missourian’s 2021 Spirit of America Award will also be presented during Cape Girardeau’s Fourth of July celebration.
Nominations are being accepted for the newspaper’s annual award recognizing those who exemplify the spirit of America through patriotism, loyalty, generosity, civility and a strong work ethic.
Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are eligible to submit nominations.
The deadline for nominations for the 2021 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award is June 15.
Past Spirit of America award winners are David Cantrell (2020), Blair Moran (2019), Raymond Buhs (2018), Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John “Doc” Yallaly (2003).
Nominations may be made online at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the form periodically appearing in the Southeast Missourian. Print forms may be mailed to: Southeast Missourian, Spirit of America Award, P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO. 63702.
Tentative schedules for Cape Girardeau and Jackson’s Fourth of July celebrations are listed below:
The Great American 4th of July Celebration in Cape Girardeau will include the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation, as well as a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band.
The Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Mural Reveal Celebration will also be held beginning at noon July 4 in the Arena Building at Arena Park.
Emily Hagan, office administrator for VisitCape, said the mural reveal will lead into the City of Cape Girardeau’s Great American 4th of July Celebration, and the mural panels will remain in the Arena Building for viewing during the event.
Local government officials will be making an appearance at the reveal and the July Fourth event to celebrate the completion of the mural and share historical information.
The celebration begins at 3 p.m. at Arena Park and conclude after the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Parking will be available throughout the park on a first-come-first-served basis.
3 p.m.: Food trucks on-site and Missouri Bicentennial Mural on display.
6:30 p.m.: Special guests and dignitaries discuss the history of Missouri and the celebration of the state’s bicentennial.
7:15 p.m.: Remarks by Missouri officials.
8 p.m.: Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band under the direction of Neil Casey and the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award and patriotic program featuring remarks from local leaders, recognition of the military, live renditions of the “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
8:30 p.m.: Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation and remarks from Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson and Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox.
9 p.m.: Fireworks
Those who can’t attend may tune to 960KZIM and 1400KSIM to listen to patriotic music, the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America program and updates about the fireworks show. At 9 p.m., tune to any River Radio station for patriotic music and a countdown to the fireworks display.
The Great American 4th of July Celebration is presented by the City of Cape Girardeau, River Radio, Southeast Missourian and VisitCape.
For more information on Fourth of July celebration, or other upcoming events, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
The City of Jackson’s Independence Day Celebration will showcase live music, a car show and more.
The Mud Volleyball Tournament is also returning this year, with another double-elimination coed tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. July 4.
No dogs, glass containers or coolers will be allowed in City Park on the day of the event. According to a news release from the City of Jackson, any person violating these ordinances will be asked to leave.
7:04 a.m.: Independence Day 5K Run & Children’s Fun Run
8 a.m.: Mud Volleyball Tournament
8:30 a.m.: Helicopter rides
9 a.m.: Food stands open
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car Show
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652 Beer Garden open
10 a.m.: Pony rides and Kiddie Train rides
4 p.m.: Golf ball drop
7 p.m.: Shades of Soul performs
8 p.m.: Jackson Municipal Band performs
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks display
Shane Anderson, director of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the city is still working to finalize the schedule.
The annual Independence Day celebration is presented by the City of Jackson through it’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Independence Day Celebration Committee.
To view the full event schedule, or find other upcoming events in Jackson, visit www.jacksonmo.org. For questions or concerns regarding the Independence Day Celebration, contact Anderson at (573) 204-8848 or by email at swanderson@jacksonmo.org.
VisitCape will also hold Fourth at the Fort at John Wesley Powell’s Fort D Historic Site, 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 3, 4 and 5.
Hagan said Fourth at the Fort is free to the public, and will include battle reenactments, a firing line and more in honor of the soldiers of Fort D.
