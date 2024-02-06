Fourteenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

About 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and officials in Scott County announced the county's 14th death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

No demographic details about the fatality were released. Scott County officials also reported nine new virus cases, pushing the county's total number of cases to 619. Four hundred seventy-eight county residents have recovered from the virus.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 28 new virus cases -- 13 in Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and 11 elsewhere in the county. The new cases increased the county's total number of cases to nearly 1,000 -- 978 -- with 772 recoveries and eight deaths.