Fourteenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

About 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, and officials in Scott County announced the county's 14th death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
No demographic details about the fatality were released. Scott County officials also reported nine new virus cases, pushing the county's total number of cases to 619. Four hundred seventy-eight county residents have recovered from the virus.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 28 new virus cases -- 13 in Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and 11 elsewhere in the county. The new cases increased the county's total number of cases to nearly 1,000 -- 978 -- with 772 recoveries and eight deaths.
Included in the new cases were five students at Southeast Missouri State University. The new cases pushed the university's total number of cases to 23 (18 students and five employees).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County officials reported eight new cases (142 total, 94 recoveries, one death), and Stoddard County also reported eight new cases (310 total, 242 recoveries, 10 deaths). Stoddard County officials released locations of active cases in the county: Advance, 10; Bernie, nine; Bloomfield, nine; Dexter, 14; and Puxico, three.
No update was available from Perry County.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois, which covers seven counties, reported three new cases -- two in Union County (407 total, 327 recoveries, 20 deaths) and one in Alexander County (43 total, 38 recoveries, zero deaths).
