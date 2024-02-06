Fourteen new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.

Cape Girardeau County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the county's total case count to 549, with 360 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, three were reported in the Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.

One new case was reported in Bollinger County, Missouri, (54 total, 38 recoveries, zero deaths). One new case was also reported in Perry County, Missouri, since the last update on Wednesday. The county reports a total of 189 cases, with 157 recoveries and four deaths.