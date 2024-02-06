All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2020

Fourteen new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.

Cape Girardeau County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The new cases bring the county's total case count to 549, with 360 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, three were reported in the Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county...

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Cape Girardeau County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the county's total case count to 549, with 360 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, three were reported in the Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.

One new case was reported in Bollinger County, Missouri, (54 total, 38 recoveries, zero deaths). One new case was also reported in Perry County, Missouri, since the last update on Wednesday. The county reports a total of 189 cases, with 157 recoveries and four deaths.

Four new cases were reported in Stoddard County, Missouri, for a total of 184, with 157 recoveries and zero deaths.

Alexander County, Illinois, reported one new case for a total of 33, with 22 recoveries and zero deaths. Union County, Illinois, reported five new cases for a total of 252 cases, 159 recoveries and 18 deaths.

On Thursday, Scott County reported 279 cases, with 197 recoveries and 13 deaths.

