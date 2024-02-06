Fourteen coronavirus cases reported in Cape County

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Cape Girardeau County, some of which are contacts connected to the Lake of the Ozarks party.

Eight cases were reported in the city of Cape Girardeau; four were reported in Jackson; and another four were reported elsewhere in the county. The county's total cases are 175, with 126 recoveries and three deaths.

Perry County reported two new cases Friday and five Thursday, bringing the county's total to 127, with 73 recoveries and zero deaths.