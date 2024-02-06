All sections
NewsJune 27, 2020
Fourteen coronavirus cases reported in Cape County
Nicolette Baker
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Cape Girardeau County, some of which are contacts connected to the Lake of the Ozarks party.

Eight cases were reported in the city of Cape Girardeau; four were reported in Jackson; and another four were reported elsewhere in the county. The county's total cases are 175, with 126 recoveries and three deaths.

Perry County reported two new cases Friday and five Thursday, bringing the county's total to 127, with 73 recoveries and zero deaths.

Two new cases were reported in Stoddard County Friday (131 total, 110 recoveries, eight deaths). Scott County reported one new case (156 total, 120 recoveries, 11 deaths).

Bollinger County reported zero new cases; the county reports 12 total, nine recoveries and zero deaths.

On Thursday, Union County, Illinois, reported 176 total cases, 109 recoveries and 18 deaths. Alexander County reported 20 total cases, 13 recoveries and zero deaths.

