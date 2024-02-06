Four women accused of killing Wilson City man

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Four women were charged in connection with the killing Tuesday of a Wilson City, Missouri, man.

Brittany Curry, 28, Ponesha Taylor, 23, Johniesha Simmons, 19, and Lauteshia Dotson, 23, all of Memphis, Tennessee, are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to acting Mississippi County Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies received a report Tuesday morning of a possible homicide in Wilson City. Upon their arrival, Caid and deputies discovered the body of Ralph Edward Cross, 55, lying on his living room floor. An autopsy confirmed Cross died from one gunshot wound to the back.

Deputies and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol learned Cross last was seen in the company of four women.

Several witnesses told officers Cross had stopped to check on the four women, who had reported a flat tire. Cross later bought a new tire and some food for the women. Neighbors said Cross brought the four women to his home, where they stayed through the night.

Cross last was seen between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. One witness said when he left Cross’ house, Cross was arguing with three of the women while a fourth sat in a white car parked in front of the house.

The witness said as he was walking down the street toward his home, he heard a noise and saw the three women hurry out of the house and get into the car.

Caid said over the next two days, investigators obtained surveillance videos from local retailers that showed the suspects and Cross before he was shot. During the investigation, officers learned one of the women had been in Cross’ car before he was killed.