Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school board

Stoner: Our growing enrollment. We need to ensure we have the staffing, facilities, and financial stability to deliver the best education possible for a continually growing student body.

Lewis: "Our district struggles with academic scores consistently dropping each year. This trend occurs in elementary and middle school grades. Another challenge is continued growth in the district. We've seen a 5.7% increase in enrollment over the past five years. Classroom size and teacher retention are impacted."

Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Robinson: "The current generation is the most depressed and anxious compared to any previous time. A challenge is to find enough skilled and informed mental health help to intervene with these kids. Until we address this need, we'll continue to see students struggle to perform academically."

COVID's future threat

Thompson:"None of us can see into the future. As a pharmacist, I know there is a chance another variant will rear its ugly head. Our district is well prepared to deal with anything that may come our way."

Stoner: "I believe it is too early to say COVID is over. I feel things are improving but I don't believe we are yet out of the woods with this pandemic."

Lewis: "On Wednesday, Governor Parson announced an end to the COVID-19 crisis in Missouri, adding the state is shifting to an endemic phase."

Robinson: "According to the governor, the pandemic has come to an end and will now be considered an endemic. If there is another emergence, we'll need to look at the totality of data. We have to understand the lasting consequences of mandating masks. Keeping children unnecessarily isolated is having an impact on their social-emotional development and mental health."

Four-day school week

Thompson: "I would not be in favor of a move to four days. We have students in Jackson whose only meals for the entire week come from our school district. If you take a day out of the week, chances are they won't eat that day. Also, parents with jobs may have trouble finding appropriate daycare and it may constitute an added expense they can't afford."

Stoner: "I am not in favor. I think this would create too many unintended hardships for parents and students. As long as it is economically feasible, we should maintain a five-day school week.

Lewis: "I do not believe shortening students' time in the classroom is beneficial to their education. Also, parents who work a five-day week will have to secure childcare during the off day. This is a major change, if contemplated, and would require input from parents, school staff and community members."

Robinson: "I see the possible benefits. Most parents still work Monday through Friday and this means our younger students will be in need of childcare on the fifth day of the week. We need more research and input from teachers and the community before taking such a step."

NOTE: A report in the Springfield News-Leader said 128 Missouri school districts, or 25%, are moving to a four-day week because of the implicit raise it would give to employees while recognizing the difficulty school systems have in filling positions.

Controversial curricula

Thompson: "The Board of Education's role is to listen to all stakeholders and make well-thought-out decisions based on what it thinks is best. I make my decisions based on thorough discussions with fellow Board members and what is best for Jackson R-2 Schools."

Stoner: "The Board has a major role but the district is also often held accountable to certain standards and curricula from outside regulatory groups and government agencies about what is to be taught to children. Parents should always voice their opinions when something does not seem right to them."

Lewis: "The board can write a policy stating Critical Race Theory will not be taught through curriculum or by individual teachers in the Jackson Schools."

Robinson: "Parents have a right to know what their children are learning. I do not agree with Critical Race Theory, with teaching children their skin color has advantages and disadvantages, or that it is a determining factor in their successes and failures."