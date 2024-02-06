Four water systems in area receive CDC award for water fluoridation

Community water fluoridation is the process of adjusting levels of fluoride in drinking water to an amount effective for preventing tooth decay, and has been recognized as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century by the CDC. The CDC recommends community water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable and safe measures to prevent tooth decay and improve overall oral health.

The Missouri Office of Dental Health works with water operators to promote fluoridation and provides them with support, resources and technical assistance. Water operators can play a major role in their customers’ dental health by providing properly fluoridated water.

Other Missouri water systems receiving the award are Albany, Brookfield, Cameron, Eureka, Glasgow, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Jefferson County PWSD No. 2, Liberty, MO American St. Joseph, Moberly, Park Hills, Slater, St. Louis County Water and Unionville.