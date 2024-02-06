Four virus-related deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties

Virus cases in Cape Girardeau Coutny grew by 290 in the past seven days, for a total of 11,707 cases during the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 411 active cases, an increase of 99 since Wednesday.

In Scott County, total virus cases were 5,162, with 364 active cases.

Active cases on the Southeast Missouri State University campus decreased Friday, according to the school's dashboard. Active cases fell 12 to 76 (74 students and two employees), while those in on-campus quarantine fell by two to 22.