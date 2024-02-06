All sections
September 11, 2021

Four virus-related deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported by area health officials this week. On Friday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three deaths (146 total), and earlier, Scott County officials added one death to their total (94). Virus cases in Cape Girardeau Coutny grew by 290 in the past seven days, for a total of 11,707 cases during the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 411 active cases, an increase of 99 since Wednesday...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported by area health officials this week.

On Friday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three deaths (146 total), and earlier, Scott County officials added one death to their total (94).

Virus cases in Cape Girardeau Coutny grew by 290 in the past seven days, for a total of 11,707 cases during the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 411 active cases, an increase of 99 since Wednesday.

In Scott County, total virus cases were 5,162, with 364 active cases.

Active cases on the Southeast Missouri State University campus decreased Friday, according to the school's dashboard. Active cases fell 12 to 76 (74 students and two employees), while those in on-campus quarantine fell by two to 22.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

