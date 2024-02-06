Four students named among state's best

The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently released its 27th Annual Missouri Scholars 100. The list of Missouri high school seniors recognizes their "exceptional scholarship, citizenry (and) reliability." Those honored from the region and the schools they attend are Breyton Osburn and Emma McDougal at Cape Girardeau Central High School; Claire Southard at Notre Dame Regional High School and Megan E. Benkendorf at Saxony Lutheran High School...